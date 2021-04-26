NFL Draft Preview: Interview with Jon Robinson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After another unorthodox offseason featuring a salary cap reduction of more than $15 million and no NFL Combine, the NFL Draft arrives this week.

Rodger Goodell has emerged from his basement and fans will be on hand in Cleveland when the Jaguars go on the clock Thursday night.

The Titans will select No. 22 overall in the first round, the first of nine scheduled picks over the three-day Draft. And it’s important that general manager Jon Robinson makes the most of his Draft capital.

Tennessee has lost nine free agents since last year’s AFC South championship run. Four other players, safety Kenny Vaccaro, cornerbacks Malcolm Butler and Adoree’ Jackson and tackle Dennis Kelly, were released as victims of the lowered salary cap.

Robinson also got very little return on the 2020 Draft class. Top pick Isaiah Wilson is out of football, less than a year after the Titans took him 29th overall, thanks to a series of missteps on and off the field. Second round pick Kristian Fulton and third round selection Darrynton Evans were both limited by injuries as rookies.

Robinson must hit this year to make up for what the Titans have lost, and what they failed to gain last year in the Draft. The needs are plentiful.

Tennessee can use help at wide receiver, tight end and a depth lineman on offense. On defense cornerback and edge rusher are still priorities, while the possibility of adding a lineman or inside linebacker remain.

Robinson joined Steve Layman on the Electric Power Companies Sunday Sports Central to discuss yet another challenging offseason, the position the Titans are in entering the Draft and the pressure he feels to hit a home run this week to ensure the team can meet lofty expectations of another AFC South title and playoff appearance come fall.

You can watch our full interview with the Titans G.M. in the video player above.