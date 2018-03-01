Check Out Local Names At The NFL Scouting Combine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - You may notice some familiar faces at this year’s NFL combine. Several local college players were invited to the multi-day scouting event seen as an important step on the path to the draft.
Here are a few details about some of the players you should keep an eye on:
Oren Burks (Vanderbilt University - Outside Linebacker): 6’3’’, 230 pounds. 2016 Allstate-AFCA FBS National Good Works Team. 82 tackles during senior year. Draft Projection according to NFL: Round 6-7
Trevor Daniel (University of Tennessee - Punter): 6’1’’, 227 pounds. Finished top five nationally during senior year with a 47.5-yard gross average. Draft Projection according to NFL: Priority free agent
Rashaan Gaulden (University of Tennessee - Cornerback): 6’1’’, 193 pounds. Started all 12 games for Tennessee in 2017. Posted 65 stops.
John Kelly (University of Tennessee - Running Back): 5’9’’, 205 pounds. Named one of the top high school running backs in the state of Michigan in 2014. 128 rushing yards and four touchdowns against Georgia Tech in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in 2017. Draft Projection according to NFL: Round 4
Kahlil McKenzie (University of Tennessee - Defensive Tackle): 6’5’’, 320 pounds. Father is current general manager of the Oakland Raiders (and former NFL star linebacker). Bounced back in Junior year starting eight times with 35 stops. Draft Projection according to NFL: Round 7
Richie James (Middle Tennessee - Wide Receiver): 5’9’’, 178 pounds. Junior year cut short due to broken collarbone, but still finished as the school’s all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns. Draft Projection according to NFL: Round 6-7
Joel Iyiegbuniwe (Western Kentucky University - Linebacker): 6’1’’, 230 pounds. Garnered first-team all-conference accolades his junior year. Lead WKU with 116 tackles.
Mike White (Western Kentucky University - Quarterback): 6’4’’, 225 pounds. Named second-team All-Conference USA and the C-USA Newcomer of the Year his junior year after completing 67 percent of his passes. Draft Project according to NFL: Round 3
D’Montre Wade (Murray State - Cornerback): 6’0'', 200 pounds. Went to high school at Brentwood Academy. Second-generation college football player. Second-team All-OVC junior campaign with 50 stops.
The combine is being held through Monday, March 5 at the Indiana Convention Center.