Titans Look For Talent, Wins At NFL Scouting Combine

Jon Burton
5:41 AM, Mar 1, 2018

Courtesy: Tennessee Titans on Twitter

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The Tennessee Titans and their new head coach, Mike Vrabel, are in Indianapolis this week for the NFL Scouting Combine.

The Titans will spend the week meeting with draft prospects, as well as watching their on-field workouts.

Titans General Manager Jon Robinson said he's not only looking for good football players, but also young men who fit the team's newfound winning culture.

As for Vrabel, this is his first combine as an NFL Head Coach, and he admits being in the spotlight is rather new to him. The Titans have the 25th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft which begins April 26.

Also, on Wednesday, the Titans addressed the future of running back Demarco Murray amid reports he could become a salary cap casualty.

Murray has two years left on his current contract, but the 30-year-old veteran is coming off an injury-plagued, subpar 2017 season. Both Robinson and Vrabel said Murray remains under contract for 2018, but neither would confirm if he would be on the roster this fall.

