Titans To Play Chargers In London In 2018

10:25 AM, Jan 11, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Tennessee Titans will play the Los Angeles Chargers in London during the 2018 season, the NFL confirmed Thursday. 

The Titans were scheduled to face the Chargers at London’s Wembley Stadium in October.

The final date has yet to be determined.

The team’s website reported the game will either be in week seven or eight of the season – making it the first regular season game for the franchise at an overseas stadium. 

