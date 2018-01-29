Walker Named Pro Bowl Offensive MVP

ORLANDO, Fla. - Before I left to come home from our Pro Bowl week coverage in Orlando, I spent Saturday night at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom because of course that's what you do when you have free time in Orlando. And who did I run into in the happiest place on Earth? None other than Titans' tight end and Pro Bowler Delanie Walker, who was just hours away from delivering his own magical performance.

Walker caught four passes, including two second half touchdowns Sunday as the AFC rallied from a 20-3 halftime deficit to beat the NFC to win the Pro Bowl. His 18-yard touchdown reception from Derek Carr with 1:31 to go proved to be the game-winning score in the 24-23 win and earned him offensive MVP honors for the game.

Walker, 33, has been selected to three consecutive Pro Bowls. He's played 12 seasons overall, helping lead the 49ers to Super Bowl XLVII and the Titans to their first playoff appearance in nine years this season while catching 74 balls for 807 yards and three touchdowns.

One of the Titans' six team captains, Walker graciously gave me some time at this week's Pro Bowl to discuss the experience, the 2017 season and the franchise's surprising decision to part ways with head coach Mike Mularkey and then hire Mike Vrabel.

