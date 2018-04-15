Predators Leave Nashville, Head To Denver For Games 3 & 4
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Nashville Predators fist bumped fans who lined up at the airport to send the team off to Denver. The Predators take on the Avalanche in Denver on Monday and Wednesday.
"I think it’s fun for the team to see the spirit behind them here while they’re away," said Sherri Schmonski, who brought her three children to the send off on Sunday morning.
Airport sendoffs became a tradition last season as the team fought to make it to the final round of the Stanley Cup Finals. Their quest for the cup ended in heartbreak when the Predators lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
But on Sunday, fans were hopeful this would be the year the Predators go all the way.
"Good luck and don’t mess it up," said young fan Hannah Vailey. "Let me prove my uncle wrong because he’s saying the Avalanche are going to win, so let me prove him wrong."
If necessary, the Predators will return to Nashville Thursday to prepare for game five.
