Predators Sign Mike Fisher To 1-Year Deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Nashville Predators have signed forward Mike Fisher to a one-year, $1 million contract.
Earlier this year, Fisher announced he was coming out of retirement and returning to the team for the 2017-2018 season.
He announced his retirement in 2017 after 17 seasons in the NHL. At age 37, he scored 18 goals last season while helping to lead the Preds to their first ever Stanley Cup Final appearance.
Fisher scored 109 goals for the Predators since being acquired ahead of the trade deadline in the 2010-11 season and has been a part of all six playoff series wins in franchise history.