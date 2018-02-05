Preds Fans Looking At Price Increase For Season Tickets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Many Nashville Predators fans and season ticket holders are upset after seeing a preview for next season’s ticket packages.

Some season ticket packages are going up two to four percent – meaning season ticket holders could be looking at a $1,000 to $1,500 price increase for next year’s games at Bridgestone Arena.

With the team’s Stanley Cup Final appearance, the Preds have experienced a rise to national fame. However, some fans, who have been with the team since the beginning, said they feel like they’re being left behind.