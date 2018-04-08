Preds Will Open Stanley Cup Playoffs At Home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Nashville Predators will open the Stanley Cup Playoffs at home, and they will be facing the Colorado Avalanche.
Round One is set for the Preds and the Avs with Game 1 taking place at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Bridgestone Arena.
At 2 p.m. Saturday, Game 2 will take place at home before shifting the series to Denver where Games 3 and 4 have been scheduled at Pepsi Center at 9 p.m. Monday, April 16 and 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 18.
The following scheduled was released by the NHL for Round One:
Game 1: Thursday, April 12 at 8:30 p.m. - Bridgestone Arena
Game 2: Saturday, April 14 at 2 p.m. - Bridgestone Arena
Game 3: Monday, April 16 at 9 p.m. - Pepsi Center
Game 4: Wednesday, April 18 at 9 p.m. - Pepsi Center
If necessary, Games 5-7 will be as follows:
Game 5: Friday, April 20 at TBD - Bridgestone Arena
Game 6: Sunday, April 22 at TBD - Pepsi Center
Game 7: Tuesday, April 24 at TBD - Bridgestone Arena