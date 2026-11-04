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Saros makes 29 saves to lead Predators over Hurricanes 4-1

Hurricanes Predators Hockey
Mark Humphrey/AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
Nashville Predators defenseman Nick Perbix (48) is congratulated by Jayden Struble (3) after Perbix scored a goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Hurricanes Predators Hockey
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Roman Josi and Ross Colton each had a goal and an assist to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night.

Nick Perbix scored his first goal of the season and Adam Edstrom added a goal. Filip Forsberg had two assists and Juuse Saros made 29 saves for the Predators, winners of two straight.

Jackson Blake scored and Pyotr Kochetkov made 16 saves for Carolina, which had its four-game winning streak snapped.

The loss was the first of the season for Kochetkov, who was just the third goaltender in NHL history to win each of his first 10 games in a season.

Perbix opened the scoring with 8:28 left in the first period.

Forsberg stripped the puck from Carolina’s Sean Walker before sliding a cross-ice pass to Perbix coming down the right side, where he snapped a wrist shot past Kochetkov.

Forsberg has at least one point in five-straight games.

Josi doubled the Nashville lead at 3:29 of the second. In similar fashion to Perbix’s goal, Josi skated down the left side and Forsberg sent a cross-ice pass to him for a tap-in.

Blake made it 2-1 at 10:28 of the second.

After his initial shot was blocked by Josi, Blake corralled the rebound and lifted a backhand past Saros. The goal extended Blake’s point-scoring streak to a career-high seven games. He has three goals and six assists over that span.

Edstrom scored at 5:40 of the third. The goal was Edstrom’s sixth of the season, a career high.

Colton added an empty-net goal in the game's final minute.

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