Watch: Young Preds Fan Gets Tickets For Christmas

A young Nashville Predators fan got quite the Christmas surprise this year – all cleverly disguised as waffle mix.
Brandy Lee Hayes posted the video to her Facebook page on Christmas Eve.
Her daughter opens what she believed was a box of waffle mix – which she was not loving. Then, to her complete surprise, she realizes she’s received Nashville Predators tickets.
Her dad, Clint, said Preds tickets was something that she really wanted this year.
