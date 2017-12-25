Watch: Young Preds Fan Gets Tickets For Christmas

8:46 AM, Dec 25, 2017
9:32 AM, Dec 25, 2017

A young Nashville Predators fan got quite the Christmas surprise this year – all cleverly disguised as waffle mix.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A young Nashville Predators fan got quite the Christmas surprise this year – all cleverly disguised as waffle mix.

Brandy Lee Hayes posted the video to her Facebook page on Christmas Eve.

Her daughter opens what she believed was a box of waffle mix – which she was not loving. Then, to her complete surprise, she realizes she’s received Nashville Predators tickets.

Her dad, Clint, said Preds tickets was something that she really wanted this year.  

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Sports