No. 15 Tennessee defensive lineman Emmanuel Okoye out for season with knee injury

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Defensive lineman Emmanuel Okoye will miss this season after injuring his knee in fall camp for the 15th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers.

Spokesman Bill Martin confirmed a report Monday that Okoye won't play this season for the Vols (1-0).

Tennessee converted the tight end from Lagos, Nigeria, to defensive line to try to take advantage of his 6-foot-5, 243-pound size. Okoye arrived in Knoxville in 2023 after taking part in Osi Umenyiora's “The Uprise” program in Nigeria the previous year. That earned Okoye an invite to NFL Africa's camp in Ghana and he then went to the NFL Academy in Loughborough, England.

Okoye played against IMG Academy, Scotland's U19's and Nottingham University to become the top recruit in England and rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports and On3, while ESPN and Rivals had him as a three-star recruit. He became the second athlete from Nigeria to sign with Tennessee.

The Vols opened the season with a 69-3 win over Chattanooga. They play NC State on Saturday night in Charlotte.