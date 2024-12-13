Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic provides Nashville’s keys to the Avs game

The Predators continue their road trip against the Colorado Avalanche Saturday at 8 p.m. You can watch the game for free on NewsChannel 5 on the simulcast of the Fan Duel Sports Network broadcast feed.

It’s a critical Central Division matchup as both teams try to recover from slower than expected starts to the season. The Preds have suffered through a long December losing streak and currently sit at the bottom of the NHL’s point standings.

Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic provides Nashville’s keys to the game to get a much-needed win against the Avs while dealing with the altitude in Denver.

Saturday’s coverage begins with Predators Pursuit of Glory hosted by myself and Jon Burton at 7 p.m., followed by Predators LIVE from Denver leading up to puck drop.