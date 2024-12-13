Predators play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic shares why he thinks the offense hasn't succeeded

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A year ago the Nashville Predators made a stunning turnaround, shooting up the Central Division standings with a franchise-record 18-game point streak in February and March to help secure a playoff berth. The Preds are going to need a similar turnaround after amassing the fewest points in the NHL through the first third of the season.

Nashville currently sits in last place in the Central Division and is in the middle of an eight-game losing streak as it faced the Stars in Dallas. Predators play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic shares his thoughts on why the offense has failed to produce so far this season and what has to happen for the team to climb out of the cellar.

How to watch the game

The Predators road trip continues Saturday in Colorado against the Avalanche in a game you can watch on NewsChannel 5 at 8 p.m. Coverage begins with Predators Pursuit of Glory with Steve Layman and Jon Burton at 7 p.m. followed by Predators LIVE from Denver leading up to puck drop.