Preds color analyst gives his perspective on the state of the team

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Despite making a huge splash in NHL free agency over the summer with the signings of Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault and Brady Skjei, Nashville sits last in the Central Division and at the bottom of the NHL’s point standings.

The Predators lost 4-3 to the Calgary Flames Tuesday night at Bridgestone Arena, extending their losing streak to eight games ahead of a two-game road trip to Dallas Thursday and Colorado Saturday.

I was joined by Predators color analyst Chris Mason, who shared his thoughts on what it means for Nashville to now be able to land big name players in free agency, why it hasn’t worked so far this season and why this team still could turn things around.

Where you can watch the next game

You can watch the Preds take on the Avalanche Saturday night at 8 p.m. on NewsChannel 5.

Coverage begins with me and Jon Burton in Predators: Pursuit of Glory sponsored by the Tennessee Unclaimed Property Project at 7 p.m., followed by Predators LIVE from Denver at 7:30, leading up to puck drop at 8 p.m.