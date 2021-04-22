Preds meltdown, blow three goal 3rd Period lead in OT loss to Blackhawks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was all going so well.

Nashville was up 4-1 less than a minute into the 3rd Period after a Luke Kunin goal, but that would be the last happy moment on the night.

Chicago reeled off three goals in less than three minutes to send the game into overtime and a Brandon Hagel shot past Juuse Saros in the extra frame sealed the Preds fate.

The Blackhawks dealt a huge blow to Nashville's playoff chances with the walk-off 5-4 victory inside the United Center Wednesday night.

Nashville outshot Chicago 40 to 30 on the night, but couldn't stop the Blackhawks when it mattered most.

It was balanced scoring effort in the loss. Goals for Nashville were scored by Eeli Tolvanen, Colton Sissons, Mikael Granlund and Kunin.

The Preds loss is their first to the Blackhawks all season. They had won the first six match-ups.

The same two teams will do battle again in Chicago Friday night.