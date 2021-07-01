Preds trade Viktor Arvidsson to LA for a pair of draft picks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Predators are moving on from Viktor Arvidsson, trading the forward to the Los Angeles Kings for a pair of draft picks.

The Preds will get the Kings' second-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft and their third-round pick in the 2022 draft.

A big, but injury-plagued piece of the #Preds core group looks to be headed to LA. https://t.co/An4pvYPwpo — Steve Layman (@SteveLayman) July 1, 2021

"We want to thank Viktor for all he did to propel our organization forward during his time with the Predators," Poile said. "His work ethic, tenacity and goal-scoring ability - as shown by his franchise single-season record of 34 goals during the 2018-19 season - made him a key part of our teams that reached the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, won the 2018 Presidents' Trophy and earned back-to-back Central Division titles. We wish him and his family all the best moving forward in Los Angeles."

Nashville drafted the Swedish forward in the 4th round of the 2014 draft.

With the addition of the Kings draft pick, Nashville has three of the top 50 selections in this year's draft, taking place virtually beginning on July 23.