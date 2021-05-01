Watch
Protect the Throne: Titans select North Dakota State offensive lineman with 2nd Round pick

Dillon Radunz will look to clear the way for Derrick Henry
Posted at 10:31 PM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 23:42:36-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans decided to help protect the King's Throne with their 2nd Round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

North Dakota State offensive lineman Dillon Radunz was drafted 53rd overall by the Titans.

Radunz will come to Nashville to help clear the path for Derrick Henry, as well as protect quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

The Titans drafted offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson with a 1st Round pick last year. An experiment that ended with Wilson already traded from the team.

The Titans traded down in the 3rd Round, sending the 85th pick in a deal with the Green Bay Packers that gave the Titans the 92nd pick and the 135th pick in this year's draft.

Tennessee selected linebacker Monty Rice from Georgia with the 92nd pick. Rice was a Butkus Award finalist last season.

Washington defensive back Elijah Molden was the Titans' final pick of the first three rounds. Molden was the second defensive back taken by the Titans out of their first four picks.

The Titans are scheduled to have six picks on Saturday, which could change based on trades with other teams.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
