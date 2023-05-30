Report: Preds make coaching change

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After failing to reach the playoffs for the first time in nine seasons it appears the Predators are making a coaching change.

ESPN and NHL Network analyst Kevin Weekes reports that new general manager Barry Trotz is moving on from John Hynes and will name former Predator Andrew Burnette the fourth coach in team history.

Burnette played for six NHL teams during a 16-year NHL career, including the Predators during their inaugural season. Notably, he scored the first goal in franchise history while playing for Trotz.

The 49-year-old Canadian began his coaching career with the Wild in 2014 and also served as the team's assistant general manager. Burnette was then hired as an assistant by the Panthers in 2019, a role he served in until he was promoted to interim coach in October of 2021 after the firing of Joel Quenneville.

Burnette led the Panthers to a 51-18-6 record as interim coach, helping the team win the President's Trophy. But he was not retained after Florida was eliminated by the Lightning in the second round of the playoffs.

He spent last season as an assistant for the Devils in charge of the team's power play.

Burnette will replace Hynes, who went 134-96-18 as the Preds head coach after taking over for Peter Laviolette in January of 2020. Hynes led his first three teams to the playoffs, but failed to do so this season and his future seemed in question after Nashville sold off several key players at the trade deadline and announced its G.M. transition from David Poile to Trotz.

An official announcement about the change from the team is expected as soon as this afternoon.