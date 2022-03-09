Watch
Report: Titans re-sign linebacker Harold Landry

John Amis/AP
Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Harold Landry (58) celebrates a sack of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Posted at 8:50 PM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 21:51:13-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Titans did not use the franchise tag on Harold Landry before Tuesday's deadline, but they were not about to let the star pass rusher reach the open market.

Hours after the deadline, it was reported that the two sides have reached an agreement on a new five-year, $87.5 million dollar contract.

The new deal includes $52.5 million guaranteed.

Landry was the leader of a ferocious Titans pass rush that produced a NFL playoff record nine sacks against the Bengals in their divisional round playoff loss.

The 25 year old former second round pick had a career-high 12 sacks, which led the team.

