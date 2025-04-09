Samford hires Lipscomb University’s Acuff as head coach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Samford has hired Lipscomb's Lennie Acuff as its new head coach.

Acuff led Lipscomb to ASUN regular-season and tournament championships this year and the school's second appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The Bisons went 110-82 over his six seasons at the school.

Acuff, 60, is a Huntsville, Alabama, native and coached for 23 seasons at Alabama-Huntsville, winning 11 Gulf South conference titles.

In total, Acuff has won nearly 700 games over 35 seasons as a college head coach, including stops at Bellhaven and Berry.

He replaces Bucky McMillan who left Samford for Texas A&M's head coaching position last week. Acuff now inherits a Bulldogs team that's posted four straight 20 wins seasons and two Southern Conference titles, reaching the 2024 NCAA Tournament.