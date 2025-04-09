Watch Now
Samford hires Lipscomb University’s Acuff as head coach

Kayla Wolf/AP
Lipscomb head coach Lennie Acuff looks on during the second half against Iowa State in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 21, 2025, in Milwaukee, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Samford has hired Lipscomb's Lennie Acuff as its new head coach.

Acuff led Lipscomb to ASUN regular-season and tournament championships this year and the school's second appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The Bisons went 110-82 over his six seasons at the school.

Acuff, 60, is a Huntsville, Alabama, native and coached for 23 seasons at Alabama-Huntsville, winning 11 Gulf South conference titles.

In total, Acuff has won nearly 700 games over 35 seasons as a college head coach, including stops at Bellhaven and Berry.

He replaces Bucky McMillan who left Samford for Texas A&M's head coaching position last week. Acuff now inherits a Bulldogs team that's posted four straight 20 wins seasons and two Southern Conference titles, reaching the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

