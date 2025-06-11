Simmons reports as Titans begin mini-camp

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After more than a month of voluntary on-field work, the Titans kicked off their three-day mandatory mini-camp Tuesday at Ascension St. Thomas Sports Park with perfect attendance.

Every player on the roster was present, including star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, who chose to skip this spring’s voluntary workouts.

“Great to be back out here with the guys,” Simmons said after practice. “It’s not always an easy decision, making the decision not to be here with your teammates, especially when we have a lot of new guys. I made that decision. It was a personal decision. Today was a good day. I was glad to be back.”

Simmons chose to workout this spring on his own and changed his nutrition plan, shedding 20 pounds. He checked in at 301 on Tuesday after playing at 320 last season.

The work was done in an effort to try to extend his career, which is now entering year seven. Simmons says he feels lighter on his feet, which hopefully will help with his goal of generating more sacks this season. But he still feels he has the explosiveness and strength to be a dominant factor in the Titans’ run defense.

While his personal offseason training program was beneficial, Simmons says there was never a doubt he would report and be on the field with his teammates for mini-camp.

“I know it’s not that much time,” Simmons said. “But being around the guys, spending time with them out of the building, being able to spend that quality time, not just on the field but off the field. You know, it’s going to be big.”

Simmons was not the only veteran to join the team in a bigger role on Tuesday. Free agent signings Kevin Zeitler and Tyler Lockett were both in uniform. Lockett continued work on a side field, but Zeitler saw his first extended drills with the offensive line.

The 35-year-old right guard is entering his 14th season in the league, but was still champing at the bit to get on the field with his new team.

“There’s definitely, you know, the player guilt having not been out here the past couple weeks,” Zeitler said. “But I appreciate the coaching staff coming up with a great plan. Honestly, it’s protecting me from myself half the time. But I’m glad to be out here now and be a part of it.”

Zeitler comes to Tennessee after being a key cog on productive offensive lines in Baltimore and Detroit. He was on teams that reached the playoffs the past three seasons, but believes he made the right choice when he signed a one-year, $9 million contract with the Titans this offseason.

“The chance to work with coach (Bill) Callahan, who’s considered one of the best, if not the best, offensive line coach of all-time,” Zeitler said. “On top of that, obviously, having the early pick and getting a fresh, exciting new QB like Cam, and having him here, watching what he’s doing, and it’s like, ‘alright, things could change quickly.’ So it’s time to go, buy in, and let’s be a part of that change.”

As important as mini-camp can be as the cap on the team’s offseason program, the Titans won’t push any of their veterans too hard this week. Brian Callahan needs guys like Simmons, Zeitler, and Lockett on the field most when the season begins in September, so they will take their time ramping them up to regular-season form.

One guy Callahan would like to see on the field soon is cornerback L’Jarius Sneed. Tennessee believed it was getting one of the best cover men in the league when it acquired him last year, but Sneed was sidelined much of the season by injuries and has been embroiled in off-field legal issues as well.

Callahan did not shy away from the issue Tuesday, saying that the Titans need to see Sneed play like he’s capable of.

“I think everything that he’s shown us when he’s here has been fantastic, and there’s a track record of success as well from what he has been as a player,” Callahan said. “But he’s also got to prove that here, too. He hasn’t done that yet for us. We’re waiting for him to show us the player that he’s been.”