Sources: MTSU To Hire UNC Asheville's McDevitt

Middle Tennessee has reached a deal to hire UNC Asheville head coach Nick McDevitt to the same position, sources tell Newschannel 5. An official announcement expected today.

McDevitt, 38, went 98-65 in five seasons as the head coach of the Bulldogs, winning two Big South regular season and one conference tournament title. UNC Asheville reached the NCAA Tournament in 2015-16.

He was the 2017 Big South Coach of the Year after leading UNCA to a 23-10 record and a share of the league’s regular season title. The Bulldogs went 21-13 this season and won the regular season title outright before losing in the conference tournament.

McDevitt played guard for UNC Asheville from 1997-2001 and served as an assistant coach at his alma mater immediately upon graduation until he was named associate head coach in 2011.

He replaces Kermit Davis at Middle Tennessee. Davis was hired by Ole Miss last week after 16 successful seasons at MTSU that included eight conference championships and three trips to the NCAA Tournament.