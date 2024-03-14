Sources: Vandy to Part Ways with Stackhouse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Vanderbilt is working towards finalizing a buyout for basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse, sources confirm to Newschannel 5. News is the school's decision to move on from Stackhouse was first reported by CBS Sports.

Stackhouse just completed his fifth season at Vanderbilt with Wednesday night's 90-85 overtime loss to Arkansas in the opening round of the SEC Tournament. The loss capped a disappointing 9-23 season in which the Commodores finished 13th in the SEC.

Vanderbilt was 70-92 under Stackhouse, who inherited a program that went winless in the SEC under Bryce Drew the year before he arrived. Stackhouse did manage to direct late season turnarounds in 2022 and 2023, as the Commodores advanced to the NIT quarterfinals each year.

That led to a contract extension for Stackhouse at the end of last season, but Vandy could not sustain that momentum. And now the school will be looking for a new coach.