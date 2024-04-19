Support the Preds all week long as they take on the Canucks in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Preds have made it to the playoffs!

For the 16th time in franchise history, the Preds have clinched a playoff spot! With their first game kicking off Sunday, April 21 against the Vancouver Canucks in Vancouver.

The series first two games will take place up north and shift to Bridgestone for games 3 and 4.

Now just because those first two games are out of town, doesn't mean you can't show your support out and about the city!

The team has unveiled their fan activities for the first round and it's safe to say it's a ton of fun you don't wanna miss!

GAME 1 - SUNDAY, APRIL 21

Help cheer on the Preds alongside Predators arena host Wayne D at The Factory at Franklin (230 Franklin Road) for an Official Watch Party featuring ticket giveaways, prizes, live DJ and Gnash.

GAME 2 – TUESDAY, APRIL 23

Join Predators arena host Wayne D at Neighbors in the Gulch (610 12th Avenue South) for the Preds Official Watch Party for Game 2. The party will feature ticket giveaways, prizes, a live DJ and Gnash.

GAME 3 - FRIDAY, APRIL 26

The Playoff Plaza Party begins at 3:30 p.m. and features live music and fan activations such as airbrush hats, cotton candy, inflatables, Ford Ice Center gaming truck, Kids Zone presented by Primrose Schools and more.

The Smash Car returns to Bridgestone and fans will have the opportunity to take a hit at the car, painted in opposing team colors, with a sledgehammer in exchange for a small donation to the Preds Foundation.

GAME 4 - SUNDAY, April 28

The Playoff Plaza Party begins at 1 p.m. and features live music and fan activations such as airbrush hats, cotton candy, inflatables, Ford Ice Center gaming truck, Kids Zone presented by Primrose Schools and more.

The Smash Car returns to Bridgestone and fans will have the opportunity to take a hit at the car, painted in opposing team colors, with a sledgehammer in exchange for a small donation to the Preds Foundation.