Tennessee files antitrust lawsuit against NCAA over NIL restrictions against recruiting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The state of Tennessee has filed an antitrust lawsuit against the NCAA. The lawsuit was filed alongside Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares.

According to Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti, the lawsuit claims the NCAA violated federal antitrust laws with the NIL restrictions. They state the restrictions violate the Sherman Act and harms said athletes as well as the state.

“Student-athletes are entitled to rules that are clear and rules that are fair,” said Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti. “College sports wouldn’t exist without college athletes, and those students shouldn’t be left behind while everybody else involved prospers. The NCAA’s restraints on prospective students’ ability to meaningfully negotiate NIL deals violate federal antitrust law. Only Congress has the power to impose such limits.”

The NCAA currently prohibits prospective student-athletes from discussing potential NIL opportunities with schools and collectives prior to enrolling.

They are also prevented from negotiating, unable to review NIL offers prior to enrollment and "cannot adequately consider the full scope of NIL-related services a school might offer upon enrollment."

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee commented on the lawsuit saying in part that "the University of Tennessee has been nothing but forthcoming with the NCAA"

The University of Tennessee has been nothing but forthcoming with the NCAA, and I thank Chancellor Donde Plowman for taking a stand on behalf of all universities and student athletes. pic.twitter.com/UEiI5tM2Q5 — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) January 31, 2024