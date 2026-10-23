Tennessee Titans Face Browns And Resurgent Quarterback

NASHVILLE — Following last week's victory over the Colts, the Tennessee Titans will look for back to back wins for the first time since November of 2022 this Sunday when they host the Cleveland Browns at Nissan Stadium. The Browns are led by quarterback DeShaun Watson who's having a bounce back season after injuries and off-field issues nearly derailed his career. Watson has led Cleveland to a 4-2 record, with all four wins coming as a result of game winning scoring drives led by Watson.

Through four games, Watson has completed 64 percent of his passes for 1,174 yards with seven touchdown passes and just two interceptions, and he's reminding many of his days quarterbacking the Houston Texans where he established himself as one of the best young signal callers in the NFL.

"I think he's playing very well this year," said Titans inside linebacker Cedric Gray. "Looking at him on film, he's kind of looking like his old self." Titans veteran defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, who played against Watson twice a year when he was with Houston, says he's impressed with Watson's continued ability to shake off tacklers in the pocket and avoid sacks. "Having played against him in Houston, (I remember) he shrugged me off a couple of times. We just have to get all eleven guys to the ball (against him)."

By the way, if you plan on heading to the game, be prepared to see a lot of orange and brown in and around the stadium. Cleveland radio station WKNR (ESPN Cleveland) is bringing a big group of fans to Nashville to take in Sunday's game. The Browns are currently alone in first place in the AFC North for the first time since November of 2014.

The Titans and Browns kick off this Sunday at 12pm CT and you can watch the game on Newschannel 5.