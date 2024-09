NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans play the Chicago Bears in the first game of the official season — under new head Coach Brian Callahan.

The game starts at 12:00 p.m. — it's in Chicago, but there is a watch party at the stadium and plenty of other places in town to catch the game, if you are watching locally.

This is the first Titans vs. Bears game since 2020, where the Titans beat the Bears in Nashville at Nissan Stadium in front of a smaller crowd.