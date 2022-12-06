Tennessee Titans part ways with General Manager Jon Robinson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans have parted ways with General Manager Jon Robinson.

The announcement came Tuesday morning from Tennessee Titans Controlling Owner Amy Adams Strunk.

Strunk has released a statement on Robinson being relieved of his duties.

"Since becoming controlling owner in 2015, my goal has been to raise the standard for what is expected in all facets of our organization. I believe we have made significant progress both on and off the field through investments in leadership, personnel and new ideas. This progress includes the core of our business, the football team itself, which is regularly evaluated both by results (wins and losses) and team construction/roster building. I am proud of what we have accomplished in my eight seasons of ownership, but I believe there is more to be done and higher aspirations to be met.

I want to thank Jon for his dedicated work to set this organization on an upward trajectory and I wish him and his family the best."

.Vice President of Player Personnel Ryan Cowden will lead player personnel for the remainder of the season.

Robinson was hired as general manager in January 2016 and promoted to executive vice president/general manager in 2017.