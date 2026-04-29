Tennessee Titans President of Football Operations Chad Brinker leaving organization

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker is leaving the organization.

Brinker said in a statement that he decided to step away to return to personnel work and pursue other opportunities.

“I’m proud of the work we’ve done over the past three years — under challenging circumstances — to begin the process of getting the Titans football organization back on track,” Brinker said.

Brinker joined the Titans in 2023 as assistant general manager and was promoted to president of football operations in 2024. He oversaw the football staff and led the search that hired Mike Borgonzi in January 2025.

Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk thanked Brinker and said she supports his decision.

“While it is difficult to lose him, I understand his decision and will do whatever I can to support him,” Strunk said.

Before joining Tennessee, Brinker spent 13 years with the Green Bay Packers.