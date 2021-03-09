Tennessee Titans trade Wilson to Dolphins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Titans have traded troubled offensive tackle and former first-round pick, Isaiah Wilson, to the Dolphins, as first reported by NFL Network.

Tennessee gets Miami’s seventh-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft in exchange for Wilson and the Titans’ seventh-round selection in 2022. The trade also means the team will rid itself from the final three years of Wilson’s fully guaranteed rookie contract. The Titans will forfeit $1.8 million in salary cap this season due to the trade of the player they selected no. 29 overall last spring.

The Dolphins get a big, talented offensive tackle who played at the same Brooklyn high school as head coach Brian Flores. Miami is clearly banking on Wilson making good on a second chance to play in the NFL. Will Wilson take the opportunity?

There are serious questions, especially in Tennessee where Wilson repeatedly was an off-field distraction as a rookie. The 22-year-old was involved in two traffic accidents, arrested for DUI and cited for trespassing by Tennessee State University police after they broke up an on-campus party last August. Wilson also spent two different stints on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Tennessee suspended Wilson one game for a violation of team rules in November. He was then placed on the Reserve/Non-football list and shut down for the rest of the season in December after playing just four snaps for the team.

On New Year’s Eve Wilson was photographed partying on a yacht in Miami as his teammates were preparing to win the AFC South for the first time since 2008, further fueling speculation that he wasn’t interested in getting his life back on track or rejoining the team.

Titans General Manager Jon Robinson said on a media call in February that he had had no contact with the troubled rookie since December. A few days later, Wilson tweeted, “I’m done with football as a Titan. No further comments.”

The tweet was deleted a short time later, but the writing had long since been on the wall. And while it took a little longer than some expected, the Titans were finally able to part ways with Wilson and defray some of the cost of the total bust of a first-round pick in the process.

