The Nashville Kats and arena football are returning with none other than Jeff Fisher

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Football season may have ended a few weeks ago, but the indoor football season is just getting started.

The Nashville Kats open their new season this weekend. Former Tennessee Titans coach Jeff Fisher is making sure the team and the league stay in it for the long haul.

The Kats returned in 2024 and qualified for the playoffs, but the off-season has been challenging as the franchise has dealt with legal issues involving ownership — as well as several of the league's teams being forced to fold operations. But all that hasn't dampened the spirit.

Jeff Fisher — who enters his second year president of the Kats and first year as full-time commissioner of the re-imagined Arena Football One League — said he's confident both the team and the league are on solid ground heading into 2025.

"We're getting started," Fisher said. "I learned a lot in year one."

Meanwhile, the Kats have a new head coach and several new players. They all agree Fisher is the right man to lead the charge.

The Kats will play their home games this spring at Municipal Auditorium with one game scheduled to be played at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville. Their new head coach, Daren Arbet, won four Arena Football League Championships with the San Jose Sabercats.