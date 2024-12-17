The soft spot for the Predators' toughest players? Puppies.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Predators defenseman Jeremy Lauzon likes to take things to the edge.

"I'm an aggressive player and I like to play rough and finish my checks," Lauzon said.

And sometimes, opponents think he has crossed the line.

"I'm a competitive guy and when I jump on the ice, there's an edge that comes naturally," Lauzon said. "I know I play a pretty rough game but I'm not like that off the ice."

Lauzon and fellow tough guy, Cole Smith, got a chance to show that softer side this week at the Nashville Humane Association.

These guys are dog lovers.

"I grew up with dogs my entire life and I've seen the impact that they can have, not only on my life but my families' lives," Smith said. "They truly are like the man's best friend."

Spending an afternoon off the ice and in the community has an additional reward for these two.

"It's fun to come and see this work and try to help the dogs," Lauzon said. "It makes it a more special day for them to bring them on a walk and play with them."

"Anything we can do to shine a light on different little dogs that need a home or a safe place to be, I think its awesome and cool," Smith said.

Time spent with these cuddly canines reminds both players how impactful Nashville Humane can be.

"Not only will a person come in and adopt and change their life, I'm pretty sure once you adopt a dog that dog changes your life for the better as well," Smith said.

