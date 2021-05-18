Third period dooms Preds in Game 1 defeat to Carolina

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If there were any questions that this series would be tight, the Preds and Hurricanes answered with a resounding yes.

However, Nashville will need to work on their play in the 3rd Period.

Carolina found the decisive goals early in the 3rd Period to take Game 1 5-2 against Nashville.

The Preds found the series' first goal courtesy of Filip Forseberg, but the lead lasted less than 90 seconds after Teuvo Teravainen found a way past Juuse Saros.

Both teams scored a goal in the 2nd Period sending it to the 3rd Period tied at two.

Nino Niederreiter put the Hurricanes up early in the last frame and Carolina was able to pull away on for the win. Jordan Staal scored twice for the Hurricanes.

Game Two will be Wednesday night back in Raleigh. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. Central.