Titans Aim For Season's First Win Sunday Vs. Colts

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans travel to Indianapolis this week as they look for their first win of the season against the division rival Colts. The Titans defense will be facing one the NFL's most dangerous players, running back Jonathan Taylor, an explosive offensive weapon who's had a history of having big games against Tennessee.

In two games against the Titans last season, Taylor, one of the NFL's best and most versatile running backs, was a force, rushing for 255 yards and five touchdowns. The Titans *D* knows containing Taylor this Sunday will be paramount.

"We have to disrupt the line of scrimmage," said Titans All-Pro Defensive Tackle Jeffery Simmons, "Everyone (just has to) do their job." Titans linebacker Cedric Gray added: "(The Colts) are going to try to get the ball to him in many different ways, (it's about) being in the right spots and having the correct run fits."

Taylor's rushed for just under 400 yards so far this season. He's coming off a sub-par performance in last week's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the Titans know they will likely get his best effort on Sunday.

"(He can go from) zero to 60 real quick," said Simmons. "If you're not where you're supposed to be in your run fit, he'll make you pay."

The Titans and Colts kickoff Sunday at 12 noon, CT at Lucas Oil Stadium.