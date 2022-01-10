Titans clinch AFC's top seed with 28-25 win over Texans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It wasn't easy, but the Titans ended the regular season with 28-25 over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium, and in the process, they wrap up the number one seed and homefield advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

"We're in the Elite Eight (of the AFC Playoffs), said Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel. "We've made it to the second round without having to play a (1st round) game."

The Titans raced out to a 21 nothing halftime lead thanks to three touchdown passes by quarterback Ryan Tannehill. (One each to Anthony Firkser, A.J. Brown, and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine) But the four win Texans did not give up, Scoring 18 unanswered points to cut the lead to three early in the fourth quarter. But Tannehill would engineer another scoring drive ending in a 7 yard touchdown pass to Julio Jones, his first touchdown as a Titan.

The Texans would get another touchdown to once again cut the lead to three, but Dontrelle Hilliard's 11 yard run at the two minute warning put the game away as the Titans ran out the clock and locked up their first one seed in the AFC playoffs since 2008.

With the win, the Titans finished the regular season 12-5, they'll have a bye next week and will play their first playoff game in two weeks at Nissan Stadium against a yet to be determined opponent.

