Titans GM Ran Carthon has been fired after the 3-14 season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a rough Tennessee Titans season, team ownership has announced that Ran Carthon is out as general manager.

"I've loved the time I've spent with Ran," Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement. "He's a talented football mind, a great man, and friend to everyone along his path. It's impossible to ignore that our football team hasn't improved over the past two years. I am deeply disappointed in our poor win-loss record during this period, of course, but my decision also speaks to my concern about our long-term future should we stay the course."

The Titans season ended Sunday after a loss to the Texans. They finished the season 3-14. They now have the first pick in the NFL draft.

CEO Burke Nihill addressed why the changes are needed while team leaders detailed what he's looking for in the team's next general manager.

"We just haven't improved this football team for the last couple of years," Nihill said. "We've won nine of the 34 games we've played over the past two seasons, and as much as the record was concerning to Amy as it was to all of our fans, her assessment was also that we're not on course to get where we need to go moving forward. As difficult as these decisions are, she believed it was the right one."