Titans get defensive, select Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley with 1st Round pick

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans looked to the defensive side of the ball with their first pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Titans selected Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley with the 22nd pick.

Farley intercepted six passes in his college career for the Hokies.

Farley underwent surgery on his back in March, but the Titans felt comfortable enough to take him with their 1st Round selection.

The Titans are hoping Farley will improve one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL last season.

Barring any trades, the Titans' next pick will come in the 2nd Round with the 53rd pick. Tennessee also has two 3rd Round picks.