Titans hosting free, open practice today at Nissan Stadium; what you need to know

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Titans fans have the chance to see the team in action Monday at an open practice before the team’s preseason home opener later this month.

The free event will also have interactive games and giveaways, plus entertainment and interviews with players and coaches. However, you still must claim your ticket online and show the digital ticket to gain entrance to Nissan Stadium. Read more here.

RESERVE YOUR TICKET HERE

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Parking is also free for today’s practice.

Parking lots open at 3 p.m.; gates will open at 4 p.m.

The fun kicks off at 5 p.m. and lasts until 7 p.m.

Select concessions will be open during the practice; all concessions are cashless.

The clear bag policy will be in effect, as will all other Nissan Stadium protocols.

Click here for more information on Nissan Stadium’s policies.

Health care workers with Ascension Saint Thomas hospital will also be there to administer the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to guests near Gates 7 – 10. You will need to show your insurance card, even though the vaccine is free, and you must wear a mask while getting the shot.

The open practice will also feature Nashville Humane Association puppy adoption clinic. The adoption clinic will also be located inside of the stadium’s South Plaza, near Gates 7 – 10, during the practice.