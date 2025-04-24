Titans International Fan of the Year heads to Green Bay for the 2025 NFL Draft

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Fans from all over the globe are tuning in for the NFL Draft this weekend, including one Titans fan from literally the other side of the world.

Graheme Tilley-Junee is the NFL Titans International Fan of the Year. The Gold Coast, Australia native is representing the team at the Draft in Green Bay.

Tilley-Junee began his fandom over a decade ago when he discovered them on a trip to Tennessee as a Jack Daniels ambassador. He often wakes up in the middle of the night to watch Titans games but has never seen the two-tone blue play in person.

This week the Titans flew Tilley-Junee to the team headquarters and then gave him a private tour of Nissan Stadium before his trip to Green Bay.

News Channel 5’s Steve Layman spoke with him about his experiences leading up to the Draft.