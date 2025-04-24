Watch Now
Titans International Fan of the Year heads to Green Bay for the 2025 NFL Draft

Fans from all over the globe are tuning in for the NFL Draft this weekend, including one Titans fan from literally the other side of the world.
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Fans from all over the globe are tuning in for the NFL Draft this weekend, including one Titans fan from literally the other side of the world.

Graheme Tilley-Junee is the NFL Titans International Fan of the Year. The Gold Coast, Australia native is representing the team at the Draft in Green Bay.

Tilley-Junee began his fandom over a decade ago when he discovered them on a trip to Tennessee as a Jack Daniels ambassador. He often wakes up in the middle of the night to watch Titans games but has never seen the two-tone blue play in person.

This week the Titans flew Tilley-Junee to the team headquarters and then gave him a private tour of Nissan Stadium before his trip to Green Bay.

News Channel 5’s Steve Layman spoke with him about his experiences leading up to the Draft.

