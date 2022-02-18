Watch
Titans linebacker Alvin 'Bud' Dupree turns himself in on misdemeanor assault charge

Brett Carlsen/AP
Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) runs onto the field before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
Posted at 12:29 PM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 13:48:03-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Titans linebacker Alvin "Bud" Dupree turned himself in on a misdemeanor assault charge, per a previous agreement with Metro police.

Dupree was booked and released on Friday morning.

Alvin Dupree.JPG
Alvin "Bud" Dupree

The charge stems from a fight at a Germantown Walgreens earlier this year.

Metro police said on January 2, a group of people, including Dupree, got into an argument with two of the store's employees. Police said the argument turned physical when one of the employees began filming Dupree with his phone.

Dupree is accused of grabbing the employee and his phone and getting into a fight with him. Days later, Dupree and his attorneys met with detectives and agreed to report for booking at a later date.

