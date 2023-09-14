Titans offense coordinator Tim Kelly faces pressure after underwhelming debut

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It may just be week two, but there’s already some pressure on new Titans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly.

Kelly was hoped to be the answer after the team fired troubled coordinator Todd Downing at the end of last season. The promise was a new-look, wide open and versatile offense.

But Kelly’s first game as playcaller Sunday in New Orleans was underwhelming. The Titans failed to score a touchdown in a 16-15 loss to the Saints.

Tim Kelly taking responsibility of making sure Derrick Henry and playmakers get the football and get in a rhythm. #Titans pic.twitter.com/dqNYG5Avvx — Steve Layman (@SteveLayman) September 14, 2023

"There were times where we were able to put some drives together and get drives started and able to move the football,” Kelly said. “But I’ve got to do a better job with our drive starters to make sure we’re getting our guys into a rhythm sooner.”

The offense seemingly lacked identity as much as potency. The Titans went 0-3 in the red zone, settling for five field goals.

And Ryan Tannehill struggled throughout one of his worst games as a Titan. The veteran QB never looked comfortable in the pocket and threw three interceptions.

"Tough to watch that film,” Tannehill said. “I watched it I think five times over Sunday and Monday. I went through everything multiple times and looked at the errors where I can be better — where we can be better. I guess the bright spot is I feel like it’s got to be better from here, right?”

Meanwhile, two-time rushing champ Derrick Henry disappeared from the gameplan.

Despite 107 total yards in the first half, the King had just five touches after halftime.

He played fewer than 50% of the Titans’ offensive snaps for the entire game.

"Whatever’s called is called, whether it’s in the first half or the second,” Henry said. “I want to be effective and make a play when it’s there. Whenever I get an opportunity, no matter how many opportunities I get, I’m just excited to be out there to help us in any way possible.”

The Titans believe Henry's week one usage is more an outlier than the new norm for the Kelly-led offense. They'll try to get the running game going full steam ahead in Sunday's home opener against the Chargers.

"Would like to get him the ball a little bit more,” Kelly said. “That’s my job to make sure we’re getting the ball to our best players and I’ve got to do a better job of that.”

The Titans will need to find the end zone Sunday to have a chance against the Chargers. Justin Herbert and company scored 34 points and piled up 433 total yards in their week one loss to the Dolphins.

Scoring just 15 points wasn't good enough against the Saints and won't likely do it against the Chargers or most other NFL opponents. So it's up to Kelly and the Titans to identify their issues and get them fixed.