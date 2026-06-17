Titans Open Mini-Camp

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ten weeks after Robert Saleh welcomed players to Vanderbilt Health Football Center for the start of the offseason program, the full Titans roster hit the field for day one of mandatory mini-camp on Tuesday, looking to put a bow on a productive offseason and lay a strong foundation for the season ahead.

After being hired to replace the fired Brian Callahan in January, Saleh overhauled much of the coaching staff, installing new offensive and defensive systems. This spring has been spent installing those schemes and teaching fundamentals as coaches and players get to know one another.

Saleh says the Titans Organized Team Activities were set up to mirror what training camp will look like in terms of the installation schedule, so even though they only had nine actual on-field practices, he believes they are in good shape in terms of bringing players up to speed with the playbook.

“We’ve had nine practices, and usually you have your install in between eight and 10 practices in,” Saleh said before Tuesday’s practice. “So this week is more like, ‘hey, let’s just try a few wrinkles here or there’ or just try to introduce a few things, but for the most part, everything’s in.

Despite the mandatory nature of mini-camp, Saleh did his best to tamp down any overhyped importance of the day. The Collective Bargaining Agreement between the NFL and NFLPA says that mini-camp still follows offseason practice rules, so players remain in helmets and shorts and won’t be able to put on pads until training camp.

But even as the Titans view this week as more of an extension of OTAs than a mid-summer exam, it is still two days to further the progress of what has been a productive offseason so far.

“We’ve really thrown a lot at these guys,” Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll said. “Plays, different formations. They’ve done a good job of picking it up, going back into the meeting rooms, getting the corrections, improving upon the things we asked those guys to improve on. It’s been a good start. We’ve got two more days here to go, but all of this leads up to training camp. As they’ll find out, the train is going to be moving pretty quickly in July, so this is really an introduction phase, a learning phase and a correction phase.”

Jeffery Simmons made his first public practice appearance of the offseason at Tuesday’s mandatory workout. The All-Pro defensive tackle went through individual work but did not participate in any team drills after choosing to once again skip voluntary workouts this spring.

Still, new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley says that Simmons has been in constant communication with the coaching staff throughout the offseason program and sets the tone for the defense whenever he is around.

“He sets the standard and the pace of a defense,” Bradley said. “The standard is there. The pace of how we go about doing things. And so you just feel that when he’s in the building.

Meanwhile, most eyes on Tuesday were on second-year quarterback Cam Ward. Much of the discussion this offseason has centered around the need for him to improve his accuracy, and he had another up-and-down day to start mini-camp, struggling with his ball placement in 7-on-7 drills early and throwing an interception late, sandwiched around some really nice play, particularly in the red zone.

Ward says he’s constantly testing things out in practice and says it’s less about how he’s throwing the ball and more about getting up to speed with his receivers and the new offense ahead of the start of the season.

“I think it’s more of just consistency on both sides,” Ward said after practice. “Whether it’s my side or the receiver’s side and just making sure we see the same things on the field.”

Daboll says he has been impressed with Ward’s progression within the offense. And while he knows no quarterback is going to complete every throw, he has confidence that Ward can make every throw that he needs to and has had several really good throws in practices.

“There’s a lot of things that go into quarterback play, but I’m very pleased with where he’s at,” Daboll said. “(He) understands the offense well. I think his feet are really good. His eye discipline. His vision down the field. And I’ve been pleased with his progress.”

The Titans are also pleased with the early returns of the 4th overall pick, Carnell Tate. The former Ohio State star has consistently made plays throughout the offseason program, drawing praise from coaches and teammates for his maturity and polish as a rookie.

Saleh says Tate’s done a great job getting up to speed after joining the veterans midway through the offseason program and should be able to be full speed in training camp following 11 spring practice sessions (after Wednesday) in which Tate routinely made highlight reel catches.

“I didn’t surprise myself at all,” Tate said. “At the end of the day, it’s just football, and I’m just going out there and doing what I do best. We’re receivers, we’re paid to go out there and catch the ball.”

The Titans will hold another mini-camp practice on Wednesday but will not practice on Thursday. Saleh made the decision early on this spring to forego a third mini-camp practice in favor of a full-time barbecue in which families are invited to promote team bonding and cap off the offseason program.