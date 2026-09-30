Titans Prepare To Face King Henry

NASHVILLE — This Sunday when the Tennessee Titans play the Ravens in Baltimore, they'll not only be looking for their first win of the season, they'll also be facing an old friend: former Titans legendary running back Derrick Henry.

King Henry is in his third season in Baltimore and the star running back is off to another great start this season with over 300 yards rushing and six touchdowns through three games...his former teammates say..they're looking forward to going up against the future Hall Of Famer. "Everyone knows the respect I have for Derrick and what he has done for this franchise," said Titans All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, one of Henry's former teammates. "But, he's on the other side now." Titans veteran safety Amani Hooker added: "I'm excited to play against him. It's going to be fun."

Henry spent his first eight seasons as a Titan and along the way became one the greatest players in franchise history. The former Alabama star is second all-time behind Eddie George for most career rushing yards. The Titans say they are fully aware of and appreciate what he meant to Nashville and the Titans fanbase. "Everything you hear about the man, his work habits, how he interacts with people and then who he is on the field, he's been a very special man in that regard," said Titans first year head coach Robert Saleh.

As for Henry, he, too, is looking forward to Sunday's match up against his old team. "It's still like family there (in Nashville), it's always love, but (there won't) be much love on Sunday, though," he said with a sly grin.

The Titans and Ravens kickoff Sunday at noon on Newschannel-5.