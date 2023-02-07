Watch Now
Titans promote staff member Tim Kelly to offensive coordinator role

A Tennessee Titans' helmet sits on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Monday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Mike Marshall)
Posted at 2:11 PM, Feb 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-07 15:11:46-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans have looked in house once again for a promotion.

The Titans announced Tuesday passing game coordinator Tim Kelly will be the team's new offensive coordinator.

Kelly joined the staff last year after serving as the Houston Texans offensive coordinator.

Kelly replaces Todd Downing who was let go by the team at the season's conclusion.

He spent multiple years with head coach Mike Vrabel while they were both on staff in Houston.

The Titans also announced Lori Locust is joining the team in a defensive quality control role.

She is the first woman to join the Titans coaching staff full-time.

