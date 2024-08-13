Titans Quarterback Will Levis partners with Hellmann's to create parfum de mayonnaise

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's the fragrance you didn't know you wanted!

Last year, Titans Quarterback Will Levis brought the combination of coffee and mayo to the world and now, he and Hellmann’s are partnering to create the world's first parfum de mayonnaise, Will Levis No. 8.

The perfume is currently sold out, but we promise it is real! It has notes of tart lemon, mayonnaise accord, musk, vanilla and coffee.

Here's what Levis had to say about the fragrance.

"With the launch of my signature scent, I’ve fulfilled a lifelong dream of partnering with Hellmann’s to craft a fragrance like no other, one truly embodying the distinct scent of greatness," he said. "Rich and creamy, Will Levis No. 8 is more than a mayonnaise-inspired fragrance. It’s transformative. I’ve eaten mayo, drank mayo, and now I can smell like mayo.”

The fragrance you’ve been craving is here. Introducing Will Levis No. 8, Parfum de Mayonnaise. Daily supply is limited.​https://t.co/JKguMXqV7d pic.twitter.com/cJZVYNQlNC — Hellmann's Mayonnaise (@Hellmanns) August 13, 2024