Titans RB Henry activated off injured reserve ahead of playoff game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — King Henry is back.

The Titans have officially activated Derrick Henry, removing him from the injured reserve list. He is expected to start on Saturday for the divisional round playoff game against the Bengals.

Henry has been out since the Titans' Halloween game against the Colts after breaking his right foot. He underwent surgery days later to repair his fifth metatarsal.

The running back returned to practice early this month and for the first time in pads on Tuesday.

Henry was the NFL's leading rusher with 937 yards when he was put on injured reserve.

He still ranks in the league's top ten in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns even though he hasn't played since October 31.

Kickoff Saturday's game at Nissan Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. Central. You can watch all the action on NewsChannel 5.