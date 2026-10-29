Titans agree to trade Jeffery Simmons to Chicago Bears for multiple draft picks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans have agreed to trade star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons to the Chicago Bears, ending his time in Nashville after seven seasons.

The team confirmed the agreement Thursday, one day after Simmons addressed rumors about his future in Tennessee. The trade is pending a physical.

We have agreed to the following terms with the Chicago Bears, pending a physical. https://t.co/EiOud9pARQ — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) October 29, 2026

As part of the deal, the Titans will receive first-round draft picks in 2027 and 2028, along with a fourth-round pick in 2027.

The Bears will receive Simmons and a fifth-round pick in 2028.

Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk released a statement thanking Simmons for his contributions to the team and the Nashville community.

"There are few people like Jeff Simmons. We are forever grateful for all he has given this team and this city," Strunk said.

She also praised his work off the field through his Give ’Em A Reason Foundation, which supports communities in Middle Tennessee and Mississippi.

"His formidable presence on the field was surpassed only by what he did off it," Strunk said. "He gave Nashville more than football."

Strunk ended her statement by thanking Simmons for his leadership.

"Jeff — thank you. For how you played, how you led, and how you represented our team."

Simmons addressed trade rumors just one day earlier

The news comes just one day after Simmons addressed trade rumors surrounding his future in Tennessee.

"Each and every day, my goal is to be where my feet are at," Simmons told NewsChannel 5 on Wednesday. "I'm never looking ahead, right now, it's about being in the moment. My goal is never changing, I don't worry about things that I can't control."

At the time, Simmons said he hadn't heard anything from his agent or the Titans organization about a possible trade.

"As far as I know, I'm going to be here," he said.

Simmons has been one of Tennessee's top players, recording 38 tackles, four sacks, six tackles for loss, four passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery through seven games this season.

The reported move comes as the Titans sit at 1-6 heading into Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, less than two weeks before the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline.