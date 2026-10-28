Titans Star Jeffery Simmons Shrugs Off Trade Talk

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans are 1-6 heading into Sunday's game at Cincinnati and many believe the team could be sellers at the NFL Trade Deadline. Several Titans Players have been named in trade rumors including the team's best player, All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. On Wednesday, Simmons was asked about the rumors and how it affects his preparation.

"Each and every day, my goal is to be where my feet are at," said Simmons. "I'm never looking ahead, right now, it's about being in the moment. My goal is never changing, I don't worry about things that I can't control." Simmons added: "I haven't heard anything from my agent (regarding a trade), I haven't heard anything from this organization, as far as I know, I'm going to be here."

It's easy to see why a contending team would want to trade for Simmons. So far this season, he has registered 38 total tackles, four sacks, six tackles for loss, four passes defended, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

The NFL Trade Deadline is set for Tuesday, November 10th. Titans and Bengals kickoff Sunday at noon on Newschannel-5.

