Titans sign second-round pick Anthony Hill Jr.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans announced Friday that second-round draft pick Anthony Hill Jr. has signed his rookie contract with the team.

Hill, a linebacker out of the University of Texas, was selected with the 60th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. According to the Titans, he becomes the seventh member of the team’s draft class to sign a deal.

The Titans previously signed first-round receiver Carnell Tate, guard Fernando Carmona, running back Nick Singleton, defensive tackle Jackie Marshall, center Pat Coogan and tight end Jaren Kanak.

Edge rusher Keldric Faulk, the team’s other first-round selection, remains unsigned.

Hill was a two-time second-team Associated Press All-American during his time with the Longhorns. In 2025, he recorded 69 tackles, four sacks and seven tackles for loss while also becoming a finalist for the Butkus Award, presented annually to the nation’s top linebacker.

In 2024, Hill led Texas with 113 tackles while adding eight sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss.

Over three college seasons, Hill appeared in 40 games and totaled 249 tackles, seven sacks and 31.5 tackles for loss.

The Titans said Hill and the rest of the rookie class joined veterans for offseason workouts this week and are expected to participate in organized team activities next week in Nashville.